Dallas police public information office director placed on leave amid criminal investigation

Dallas Police Department's public information officer Allison Hudson has been placed on leave following the launch of a criminal investigation, the department confirmed Thursday.

"Assistant Director Hudson has been placed on administrative leave, consistent with Department policy and prior actions taken by Chief Comeaux," Corbin Rubinson, the senior public information officer for DPD, said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

On Oct. 16, CBS News Texas learned that Hudson was facing a criminal investigation by the department's public integrity unit.

According to sources, Hudson was driving an unmarked department-issued vehicle when she was involved in a confrontation with another driver back in August. She's accused of turning the emergency police lights on, despite being a civilian. Sources said the driver filed a complaint that Hudson was impersonating a police officer. Sources also said Hudson complained about the vehicle for weeks.

Rubinson said there is no other information available regarding the open investigation.

CBS News Texas reached out to Hudson, but she is not commenting due to the ongoing investigation. She has not been charged with a crime.