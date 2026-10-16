Dallas police public information office director faces investigation, department says

CBS News Texas has learned the Dallas Police Department's chief public information officer Allison Hudson is facing a criminal investigation by the department's public integrity unit.

According to sources, Hudson was driving an unmarked department-issued vehicle when she was involved in a confrontation with another driver back in August. She's accused of turning the emergency police lights on, despite Hudson being a civilian.

Sources tell us the driver filed a complaint that she was impersonating a police officer. Sources also tell us Hudson claims the vehicle malfunctioned and she did not intentionally turn on the lights; she is also said to have complained about the vehicle for weeks.

Asked about the investigation at a press conference for an unrelated case today, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux confirmed the department is looking into the situation.

Dallas PD

"There's a current investigation that's being investigated right now," Comeaux said. "As soon as we are complete with that investigation, we'll give everyone that information."

"Once we can speak about it, we will," he added.

DPD's senior public information officer confirmed in an email "there is an open investigation, there is no other information available at this time."

CBS News Texas reached out to Hudson, but she is not commenting because of the open investigation. She has not been charged with a crime and is not on administrative leave, sources said.