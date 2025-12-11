Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police officers hospitalized after vehicle involved in crash, flipped on roof

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A Dallas police vehicle was involved in a crash, flipping on its roof Thursday morning, officials say. 

The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to assist an officer with an ambulance around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, which showed the DPD SUV on its roof in the middle of the road.

3f8f79b0-44d1-4e25-8979-eaf72de9a065.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

DPD said the marked police vehicle and another car were in a crash, with no other information. The officers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. DPD didn't say how many officers were involved or what their conditions were.

The crash remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue