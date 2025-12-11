Dallas police officers hospitalized after vehicle involved in crash, flipped on roof

A Dallas police vehicle was involved in a crash, flipping on its roof Thursday morning, officials say.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to assist an officer with an ambulance around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, which showed the DPD SUV on its roof in the middle of the road.

DPD said the marked police vehicle and another car were in a crash, with no other information. The officers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. DPD didn't say how many officers were involved or what their conditions were.

The crash remains under investigation.