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Pedestrian injured after being struck by Dallas police officer's patrol vehicle, department says

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a Dallas police officer late Thursday night, the department confirmed.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a major accident involving a city equipment vehicle. When they arrived, authorities learned that a Dallas officer had hit a pedestrian in the 7600 block of Denton Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in an unknown condition, but police said they were stable. Their name hasn't been released at this time.

DPD said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available. 

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