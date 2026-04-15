Dallas police veteran dies after in‑flight medical emergency: "This is a devastating loss"

Calling the loss devastating for the agency, Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux announced Wednesday that a veteran officer died after suffering a medical emergency while off‑duty on an airplane.

Senior Corporal Christopher Blow, who had served the department since 2013, was pronounced dead after the in‑flight medical emergency, Comeaux said.

Blow was most recently assigned to the department's Vice Unit, the chief said.

In a social media message, Comeaux asked the public to keep Blow's family and loved ones in their thoughts.

Senior Corporal Christopher Blow Dallas Police Department

"It is with profound sadness that I share the loss of one of our own," Comeaux said. "... This is a devastating loss for our department. Senior Corporal Blow committed his career to serving the people of Dallas, and his absence will be deeply felt by his colleagues, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.