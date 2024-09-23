Watch CBS News
Dallas police officer blinded in shooting released from hospital; GoFundMe campaign launched

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Senior Corporal Karissa David, a Dallas police officer who was blinded in a shooting, has been released from the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe post by her family, David faces months of outpatient care, including surgery. The post reveals that David is blind in both eyes and requests continued prayers for a miracle.

The incident occurred on Aug. 29 outside a community center in Oak Cliff, where Officer Darron Burks was fatally shot in what Police Chief Eddie Garcia called a targeted attack. David and Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer were both injured. Farmer, who was shot in the leg, was also released from the hospital. 

The suspect, Corey Cobb-Bey, was shot and killed by police. Dashcam video was later made public.

