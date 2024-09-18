Watch CBS News
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault, indecency with a child

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – A Dallas police officer was arrested for several counts involving sexual assault of a child. 

The Dallas Police Department said on Sept. 18 officer Brennon Wilkinson was arrested by the Arlington Police Department. It was not made clear when the arrest happened.

Wilkinson has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child – sexual contact and indecency with a child – exposure.

DPD said Wilkinson has been with the department since January 2020 and is currently assigned to the North Central Patrol Division. 

Wilkinson is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

