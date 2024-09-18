Dallas police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault, indecency with a child

ARLINGTON – A Dallas police officer was arrested for several counts involving sexual assault of a child.

The Dallas Police Department said on Sept. 18 officer Brennon Wilkinson was arrested by the Arlington Police Department. It was not made clear when the arrest happened.

Wilkinson has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child – sexual contact and indecency with a child – exposure.

DPD said Wilkinson has been with the department since January 2020 and is currently assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

Wilkinson is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.