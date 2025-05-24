1 killed, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Dallas, police say

One person has died, and another is hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Dallas, police said.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Roseland Avenue. When they arrived, officers located one shooting victim, who was pronounced dead by DFR.

Officers then learned the second victim had self-transported to a hospital. DPD said that the victim's condition is unknown.

At this time, neither victim's name has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.