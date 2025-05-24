Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Dallas, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person has died, and another is hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Dallas, police said.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Roseland Avenue. When they arrived, officers located one shooting victim, who was pronounced dead by DFR.

Officers then learned the second victim had self-transported to a hospital. DPD said that the victim's condition is unknown.

At this time, neither victim's name has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.