Dallas police investigating fatal shooting in southeast Oak Cliff

Your Thursday morning headlines for July 27, 2023

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in southeast Oak Cliff Thursday.

Just before noon July 27, police were sent to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of University Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Beck Alvarado Tamayo dead from a gunshot wound.

No other information has been made available at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.