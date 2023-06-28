Dallas police investigating death of man who was in their custody

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police are investigating a death that happened while a man was in their custody.

It started when police saw one vehicle hit another vehicle in the 9500 block of CF Hawn Freeway service road just before 1:30 a.m. on June 28.

The driver of the first vehicle then drove away, but police caught up with the driver shortly after.

The driver, Roy Whittaker, 70, was taken into police custody for misdemeanor warrants out of Dallas.

About 20 minutes later, Whittaker became sick and asked officers for help. They immediately requested Dallas Fire-Rescue and removed Whittaker's handcuffs.

When DFR arrived, they began CPR and took him to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car hit in the initial crash drove away from the scene and did not return to make a report.