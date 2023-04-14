Watch CBS News
Dallas police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot, killed in southeast Oak Cliff

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in southeast Oak Cliff Thursday night.

Around 8:20 p.m. April 13, police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect is in custody and that this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:13 AM

