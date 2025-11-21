Watch CBS News
Dallas police investigate disturbance at NorthPark mall on North Central Expressway

Dallas police are investigating a disturbance on Friday evening at NorthPark Center.

Police responded at about 7:15 p.m. after officers say an unknown suspect disrupted the 8600 block of North Central Expressway, prompting an emergency response. Authorities emphasize it was not a shooting, and no injuries have been reported.

The incident remains active, with officers securing the area. Police say information is limited, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.

CBS News Texas will continue to follow this story.

