Two dead after separate rollover crashes in Dallas, police say

Two people died in separate overnight crashes in Dallas, police said.

One person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the city's southside. Multiple patrol units were called to the scene at the intersection of Junction Street and Else Faye Heggins Street after midnight.

In a video captured by an overnight CBS News Texas photographer, crash investigators could be seen walking along the street with flashlights, peering at crash debris.

Additional video captured at the scene showed the mangled vehicle in the middle of the road. A single shoe was lying in the roadway nearby.

In the initial report provided to CBS News Texas, investigators determined a car was traveling in the southbound lane along Else Faye Heggins Street when it hit a curb and overturned. The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they died, police said.

Earlier in the evening, Dallas PD also worked a crash in the southbound lanes along Julius Schepps Freeway. A single vehicle could be seen lying on its side against the concrete barrier on the highway.

Crash investigators told CBS News Texas that following a two-vehicle accident, one person was taken to a local hospital, where they died.

The victims' names have not been released for either fatal crash.