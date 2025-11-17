Dallas Police Association president placed on leave amid internal investigation

The Dallas Police Association president is on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the Dallas Police Department confirmed on Monday.

The department said the leader of the city's largest police union, Senior Corporal Jaime Castro, was placed on leave on Friday.

"No additional details are being released currently to protect the integrity of the process," Dallas PD said in a statement. "This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Castro has been a member of the Dallas PD since May 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Operational Technology/Alarm Unit.

Dallas PD said it expects every member of the organization to "uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability." The department also said that any allegation of misconduct is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly and fairly.