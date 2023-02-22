Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police: 61-year-old arrested for hitting, killing man with his car after an argument

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, February 22nd, 2023
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, February 22nd, 2023 03:20

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he hit and killed another man with his car following an argument, Dallas police said.

Around 2:42 p.m. Feb. 21, police responded to a pedestrian struck call in the 400 block of N. Moore Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street who had been struck by a car that was still at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not been released at this time.

During their investigation, police determined the victim was arguing with another man when 61-year-old Emmanual Green got into his car and hit him.

Green was shortly taken into police custody and charged with murder.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.