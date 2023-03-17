Dallas police searching for suspect after 2 people were shot near Red Bird
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been shot by an unknown suspect in Dallas on Friday.
Police say they responded to the double shooting call around 3:55 p.m. at 5100 Gannon Lane.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
CBS News Texas Chopper showed heavy police presence at the scene.
There is no suspect in custody.
This story is developing.
