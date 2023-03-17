Watch CBS News
Dallas police searching for suspect after 2 people were shot near Red Bird

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been shot by an unknown suspect in Dallas on Friday. 

Police say they responded to the double shooting call around 3:55 p.m. at 5100 Gannon Lane.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

CBS News Texas Chopper showed heavy police presence at the scene.

There is no suspect in custody.

This story is developing.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:31 PM

