Dallas police: 14-year-old arrested for shooting death of teen in Lake Highlands
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Lake Highlands last week.
Around 5:41 p.m. Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street.
Police said a teenaged victim was shot at the location by the suspect, and later died from their injuries. Neither of their identities have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.