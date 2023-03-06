Watch CBS News
Dallas police: 14-year-old arrested for shooting death of teen in Lake Highlands

By Raegan Scharfetter

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Lake Highlands last week.

Around 5:41 p.m. Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street.

Police said a teenaged victim was shot at the location by the suspect, and later died from their injuries. Neither of their identities have been released.

