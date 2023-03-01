Dallas police investigating after teen shot, killed in Lake Highlands

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Lake Highlands Tuesday evening.

Around 5:41 p.m. Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street.

Police said a teenaged victim was shot at the location by an unknown suspect, and later died from their injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.