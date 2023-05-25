Dallas officer hospitalized after crash with intoxicated driver, police say

Dallas officer hospitalized after crash with intoxicated driver, police say

Dallas officer hospitalized after crash with intoxicated driver, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Dallas officer was hospitalized overnight following a crash with an intoxicated driver, police said.

Police said the officer was driving on the 100 block of North Hall Street, aproaching Main Street, when they were hit by 39-year-old Francisco Fernandez.

During their investigation, police found Fernandez was inebriated and charged him for driving while intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash.

The officer; however, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.