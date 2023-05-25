Watch CBS News
Dallas officer hospitalized after crash with intoxicated driver, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Dallas officer was hospitalized overnight following a crash with an intoxicated driver, police said.

Police said the officer was driving on the 100 block of North Hall Street, aproaching Main Street, when they were hit by 39-year-old Francisco Fernandez.

During their investigation, police found Fernandez was inebriated and charged him for driving while intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash.

The officer; however, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

