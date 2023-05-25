Dallas officer hospitalized after crash with intoxicated driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Dallas officer was hospitalized overnight following a crash with an intoxicated driver, police said.
Police said the officer was driving on the 100 block of North Hall Street, aproaching Main Street, when they were hit by 39-year-old Francisco Fernandez.
During their investigation, police found Fernandez was inebriated and charged him for driving while intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash.
The officer; however, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
