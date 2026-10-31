Deadly Oak Cliff shooting under investigation, Dallas Police say

A deadly shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood that unfolded Friday night is now under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department said it happened around 9:10 p.m. along the 3700 block of South Tyler Street. Investigators said an unknown suspect shot and killed 28-year-old Samarius Johnson. The department said the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

Dallas Police said the department is still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston by calling 214-671-3523 or by sending an email to timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.