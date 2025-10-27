How a Dallas nonprofit helps men rebuild their lives through faith and structure

Early in the morning, the rhythmic sound of boots hitting the pavement echoes through the heart of Dallas.

The men chant in unison — part prayer, part purpose — as they march in formation. This is the Men of Nehemiah, a Dallas nonprofit recovery center helping men overcome addiction through faith, discipline and community.

For nine months, participants live in a structured environment modeled on military routine — complete with physical training, counseling and spiritual guidance.

It's a program that not only helps men get sober, but also teaches them how to rebuild their lives from the ground up.

Lance Canter, a graduate of the program and now assistant director at Men of Nehemiah, knows that transformation firsthand.

A former paramedic, Canter says his life once revolved around addiction.

"Meth pretty much became the centerpiece of my life," he said. "I wound up eating out of dumpsters and begging for the vast majority of my addiction."

That all changed when he walked through the doors of Men of Nehemiah.

"After coming here and being in the broken place I was, I was able to work the 12 steps, I was able to connect with God," Canter said. "I came in as a militant atheist — and I came out as a believer."

The organization's holistic approach blends therapy, structure, and spirituality. Luana Faria, the program's Clinical Director, says that approach has been life-changing for many men and their families.

"The disease of addiction impacts the whole family," Faria said. "So, we provide counseling not just for the individual, but for their partners, children, and parents. When families heal together, recovery lasts longer."

Faria says the faith component is what truly sets Men of Nehemiah apart.

"Our spiritual discipleship and mentorship create full life transformation," she said. "We're treating the man from the bottom up — mind, body, and soul."

Even after the nine-month residential program ends, the support doesn't stop. Graduates can continue their journey in sober living homes, surrounded by the same brotherhood and accountability that helped them through treatment. Counseling and family services remain available to help sustain long-term recovery.

According to the organization, 87% of men who complete the program and continue in sober living remain drug and alcohol-free for at least a year.

Men of Nehemiah is now expanding its impact. Construction is underway on a new facility that will house about 80 more men, allowing the nonprofit to reach even more lives in Dallas.

"It's an honor to witness these transformations," Faria said.

Men who came in broken become leaders — husbands, fathers and believers again.

"My life has improved significantly. I began to feel a freedom and a release that previously in my life I never would have had," Canter said.

From the depths of addiction to helping other men find redemption, Canter's story embodies the mission of Men of Nehemiah: rebuilding lives, restoring families, and reclaiming purpose — one step at a time.

For more information on Men of Nehemiah's programs or how to get involved, visit Men of Nehemiah's website.