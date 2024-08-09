Dallas non-profit organization provides free welding certification to veterans

NORTH TEXAS – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that more than 33,000 veterans are homeless in the United States, including about 4,000 in Texas.

A North Texas nonprofit organization is helping to change that by providing free job training in a trade to help veterans experiencing homelessness and housed veterans looking for a good-paying career.

The Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas, also known as the Veterans Resource Center, is a safe haven for many veterans, including retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Devoe Pelcher.

"I served in Germany, and from there I went to Korea," Pelcher said.

Pelcher served the country from 1978 to 1987 and still has vivid memories of surviving combat.

"That was stressful because you never know when something is going to happen. I used to wake up thinking I was on fire, and I was so glad that I wasn't when I woke up," Pelcher said.

Pelcher is learning how to turn the old into new by crafting works of art from discarded scraps of metal.

"There was no way I was going to be able to pay for school," Pelcher said. "My life was totally changed when I got that certificate that I completed the welding course."

The veterans take welding classes taught by Dallas College instructors five days a week. Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas President Ken Watterson said the classes originally started out for veterans experiencing homelessness, but now about 10% of veterans in the class are unhoused.

"It doesn't cost the veteran anything but his time. It's a 10-week program. We pick 12 veterans at a time. So far, we've had over 500 veterans graduate from the program," Watterson said.

The Texas Veterans Commission helps to provide funding for the program.

"It's a mix of homeless veterans and veterans who are looking for that specific job skill," TVC Commissioner Chuck Wright said.

The veterans come out of the program certified in a high-paying trade.

"Welding is a trade that is well needed and well paid, and that's what I'm looking for, the money. The M-O-N-E-Y," Pelcher said.

"Plumbers, electricians, welders, it doesn't take long to get into the $80,000 to $100,000 a year range," Wright said.

The veterans pick pieces of scrap metal and turn them into works of art. They also create practical projects as they transform the metal and their lives.

Retired radio operator Breeana Lopez served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2015 to 2018.

"It's a lot of ups and downs. I really enjoyed it though and am thankful I went through it," Lopez said. "It's a brother and sisterhood."

She plans to use her welding skills to sell unique items at the state fair, and she made one-of-a-kind gifts from scratch for her wife.

"It makes me feel great. I've always been the one that I love to help out," Lopez said. "I try to help out where I can, and I love making things."

"The life lessons that we need, the trades that we learn, they pour so much in me. I need to pour something out," Pelcher said.

Pelcher feels ready to pick up what's discarded and create magic in his community as he steps confidently into his future.

The veterans also get a forklift certification in addition to their welding training.