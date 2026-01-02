Dallas mother survives shooting outside Walmart, recounts attack

A Dallas mother is sharing her story of survival after she says she was attacked outside a Walmart by a man she didn't know.

Kyra Stubbs is still nearly speechless as she recalls what happened to her on Nov. 19 at the Walmart on Forest Lane.

Recalling the moment of terror

"I believe there was an angel, or God," Stubbs told CBS News Texas. "I can remember in that moment when he initially approached me with a gun, I felt a little confused and fear, but when he started shooting, and I started talking to God, the fear went away."

Stubbs said she was walking back to her car with her cart when a man approached her with a gun. She said she thought he was going to rob her, so she pushed the cart toward him. That's when, she said, he began shooting at her at close range.

Running as shots continued

"I was shot four times in this right arm because I kept swiping at the gun as I was running away," Stubbs said.

She said the shooter continued firing as he followed her through the parking lot. She eventually collapsed.

"So, I decided to sit up to turn back around and see what he was, and he was standing over me, and he shot one last round into my right buttock, and he walked away," she said.

Stranger helps apply tourniquet

Stubbs asked a bystander to help her apply a tourniquet to her arm. She was shot a total of seven times, suffering severe nerve damage and a severed artery.

Police identified the gunman as 23-year-old Christion Bingham. They said he shot Stubbs and another victim before killing himself. CBS News Texas reached out to the Dallas Police Department for new information, but the department did not have an update.

Searching for meaning in the attack

"I didn't understand why he was so angrily shooting him," Stubbs said. "He was angry. It's like he had vengeance, but I didn't understand it."

Stubbs has undergone multiple surgeries and is working toward a full recovery.

Focusing on healing, not anger

"I know that what happened to me was terrible. I don't know the reason that it happened, but God spared me, I don't know why… but he did," she said.

She said her kids and family are helping her get through the experience. She said she isn't angry at the man who shot her and is instead focused on healing.

"I don't have any room for anger; it doesn't fit in with my healing," Stubbs told CBS News Texas. "So, I have to make sure that I maintain my joy because nobody really take it from me."

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.