Dallas mayor's ICE proposal draws backlash from immigration advocates

Immigration advocates are speaking out against Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's request to reconsider a partnership between the Dallas Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Ice makes our communities unsafe, so why would we want to invite this kind of fear and violence into our community," said Anita Nunez with Workers Defense Action Fund.

The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement agencies to perform certain immigration duties under federal authority. Recent changes in Texas law now require county sheriff's departments to participate in at least one of the program's models.

Police chief rejected ICE funding

Just last week, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux rejected a $25 million offer from ICE. However, Mayor Johnson has challenged that decision, sparking a debate.

"The 287G agreement is not a crime deterrent. The 287G agreement does not keep our people safer. The 287G agreement is an agreement that allows even more racial profiling in Dallas County, more stop and frisking," said Tiara Cooper with In Defense of Black Lives.

Council members oppose ICE partnership

Council members Jesse Moreno and Laura Cadena say they plan to vote against the program.

"Our police department has spent years, decades, to build community relations, to build trust, and we don't want to go backwards," said Moreno.

CBS News Texas reached out to Mayor Johnson, asking where he currently stands on the matter. As of publication, he has not responded.

Chief Comeaux outlines department priorities

In a statement, Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said, "Our department is committed to serving Dallas by responding to 911 calls and proactively and aggressively targeting violent criminals. I have an open line of communication with our federal law enforcement partners, and our officers will continue to provide assistance when they are requested. We work alongside federal authorities to go after violent fugitives, drug traffickers, and domestic violence offenders to keep our neighborhoods safe. I want to be clear: we will not prevent any agency from conducting lawful activity in Dallas, but we will remain focused on our primary mission: responding to emergencies and continuing to fight violent crime in Dallas."

Council vote expected in November

Council members are expected to vote on the matter the first week of November.