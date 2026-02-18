Kyrie Irving will miss remainder of season as he continues ACL tear recovery, Dallas Mavericks say

It's official. The hope of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving returning to the court this season has been doused after the team confirmed Wednesday that he's still recovering from his ACL tear.

Irving underwent a successful ACL reconstruction surgery in March 2025 after sustaining a season-ending injury in the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite making steady progress in rehab, Irving said it was tough to come to the decision, but it was the "right one" not to return this season.

"I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows," Irving said in a statement.

Irving has continued to stay engaged with the Mavs fanbase and has supported his teammates on and off the court. He sent a note of encouragement to those struggling with being sidelined due to injury, too.

"And I wanted to send a huge shoutout to ALL of my brothers and sisters out there who've torn their ACL or gotten injured doing what they love to do every day. THANK YOU for the inspiration. No fear!"

There are no plans for Irving to leave the Mavs franchise.

In June 2025, the team and Irving agreed on a $119 million, three-year contract as he continues recovering. He will still be in rehab under the supervision of the Mavs' medical and performance staff for the remainder of this season.