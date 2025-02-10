Luka Dončić to make highly anticipated debut with Lakers against Utah Jazz

Luka Dončić makes his highly anticipated debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening, more than a week after a league-shaking trade that saw star Anthony Davis head to the Dallas Mavericks.

He was initially expected to suit up on Saturday, but head coach JJ Redick announced late last week that his first game would likely come Monday against the Utah Jazz as he continued to recover from a calf injury he suffered on Christmas Day.

Dončić, just 25, is already considered of the the NBA's premier scorers after just six full seasons. In that time, he's a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and last season's scoring champion.

His shocking acquisition came after what Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka called weeks of secret discussion with the Mavericks. The trade was officially made on Feb. 2, and ironically involved the Utah Jazz, who received Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-round draft pick in 2025.

Related: LeBron is stunned by Lakers' trade of Anthony Davis, but he calls Luka Doncic "my favorite player"

In 22 games this season, Dončić is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Those numbers sit just off his career averages which have him ranked as the third-best scorer all time when it comes to points per game, behind just Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, according to Basketball Reference.

Since joining the Lakers, Dončić has missed three games while sidelined with the calf injury. He's been on the sideline for each game though, all of which have been victories as they maintain their hold on fifth place in the Western Conference.

To celebrate the occasion, the Lakers are giving away Dončić shirt-jerseys to everyone in attendance. They could be seen covering every seat at Crypto.com Arena ahead of game time, sporting his No. 77. During warmups, LeBron James was spotted wearing one of the shirts.

Though he hasn't yet taken the court, Dončić has practiced with the team throughout the last week. He's also already made moves to integrate himself with the Laker faithful by donating a massive lump sum to the ongoing wildfire recovery relief efforts still ongoing in Los Angeles County.

It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires as I landed in LA," he wrote on social media pages for the Luka Doncic Foundation. "I can't believe it, and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play."

James, who was sidelined for Saturday's victory over the Indiana Pacers, is also expected to return to action on Monday after nursing a sore ankle.