Dallas Mavericks to hire Michigan's Dusty May as their next head coach, sources confirm

The Dallas Mavericks have decided on Dusty May as their next head coach, two sources confirmed to CBS Sports Texas Monday morning.

May, 49, spent the past two seasons the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team, which won the NCAA championship in April. Before that, he was head coach at Florida Atlantic University from 2018-2024, taking the Owls to the Final Four in 2023. May has spent his entire career in the college coaching ranks.

Head coach Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines hoists the trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The decision to hire May fell in the lap of Mavericks president Masai Ujiri, who took over the team last month following the firing of former GM Nico Harrison in November. Ujiri removed Jason Kidd as the Mavs head coach just over a month ago.

The hire comes at a critical time, with the NBA Draft coming up on Tuesday night. The Mavericks hold the No. 9 and No. 30 picks in the first round. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports predicts the Mavs selecting Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries at No. 9, but Michigan big man Aday Mara may also be available at that spot, potentially giving May a shot at reuniting with his center in the NBA.

May and Ujiri will now be tasked with constructing the Mavericks roster around the NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

This is a developing story and will be updated.