Dusty May leaving Michigan for Dallas Mavericks head coaching job, sources say

University of Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May is leaving for the Dallas Mavericks head coaching job, two sources confirmed to CBS News Texas Monday morning.

May coached the Wolverines the past two seasons and led Michigan to the 2026 NCAA national championship. The 49-year-old replaces Jason Kidd, who was fired in May after five seasons with the Mavericks.

May went 64-13 at Michigan and guided the Wolverines to their second national title in program history and first since 1989. The Wolverines also won the 2025 Big Ten tournament and 2026 Big Ten regular season championships under May.

May had at one point reached a contract deal that will have him continuing to lead the Wolverines "for many years to come," athletic director Warde Manuel said. That comment was made in April, during a ceremony celebrating Michigan's NCAA championship run.

Michigan head coach Dusty May, left, talks to fans as Yaxel Lendeborg, center, and L.J. Cason, right, listen as the team returns to campus Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the day after defeating UConn at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament. Paul Sancya / AP

By that time, May had been mentioned as a potential target for North Carolina, which hired former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Tuesday to replace the fired Hubert Davis.

"It's been an honor for two years to represent all of you and to be called Coach by these guys," May said during the April ceremony. "Anytime you have a group come together and you feel like they gave you so much more than you could ever give them, it melts you. These guys did it for each other. They did it for the staff. They did it for all of you, and they did it for all the right reasons — with class, with great effort and support for each other. That's all you can ask for as a coach."

Before taking the Ann Arbor job, he was head coach at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida.

Prior to a head coaching role, he spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach at various schools.

May grew up in Bloomfield, Indiana, and graduated from Indiana University in 2000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.