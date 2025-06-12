Watch CBS News
Dallas man sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking teen who fled foster care, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A Dallas man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl he met after she ran away from foster care in late 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Renald Antae Brown, 42, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to the victim. He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in January 2025.

Tip led to arrest

His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January 2023. The North Texas Trafficking Task Force located a commercial sex advertisement featuring the minor's photos before rescuing her from a Dallas-area hotel, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Brown offered the girl shelter in exchange for performing sex acts and handing over the proceeds. He allegedly threatened to evict her if she did not comply.

Prior conviction revealed

Authorities said Brown, who had a prior conviction for compelling prostitution, managed the victim's advertisements and coached her on how to interact with customers.

