Dallas man faces several charges in connection with fatal shooting, police say

A 43-year-old Dallas man is facing charges after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, police said Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting at 4400 Maple Avenue. When they arrived, a man, later identified as 44-year-old Augustin Espinosa, was found shot.

DPD said Espinosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Robert Simmons, was arrested at a nearby location.

DPD said Simmons has been charged with deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession of controlled substance and violation of bond conditions.

The investigation is ongoing, police ask anyone with information to call 214-608-2832.