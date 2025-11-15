Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection with kidnapping, robbery in Dallas, police say

Briauna Brown
Two men were arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery of a man in Dallas, police said Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 8:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 7100 block of Lake June Road.

Investigators learned that a man was kidnapped by unknown suspects and was taken to another location where his property was stolen, DPD said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene; however, the victim declined to be treated, police said.

Police later arrested 28-year-old Oscar Ceballos and 42-year-old Santos Ortiz on unrelated outside warrants, but they didn't say what role they played in the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

