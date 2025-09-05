Dallas judge extends closure of Rodeo Dallas nightclub as safety concerns and legal dispute continue in Deep Ellum

A popular Deep Ellum nightclub will remain closed until further notice after a Dallas County judge issued a temporary injunction.

Rodeo Dallas was shut down Aug. 8 after property owners Asana Partners — a real estate firm that owns nearby buildings — secured a temporary restraining order, claiming the bar was a public nuisance.

Friday's injunction extended the closure just hours before the prior two-week restraining order was set to expire.

The judge ruled that Asana Partners presented enough evidence to justify legal action, citing concerns that the situation could lead to serious and irreversible harm if not addressed.

The bar remains under scrutiny due to safety concerns. Allegations include overserving patrons, including minors; failure to search for weapons; and contributing to crime in the area, including five shootings and four murders since March.

Community split on closure

Community reactions have been mixed, with some defending the bar and others supporting the shutdown.

The judge also ordered Asana Partners to post a $2.25 million bond as part of the injunction. If Asana wins the case, they recover the bond. If Rodeo Dallas prevails, the bar receives the bond as compensation for the closure.

Bond must be paid before trial

The bond must be paid before a trial can begin.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Asana Partners for comment. They have not yet confirmed whether they will agree to the bond amount. Their decision will determine whether the injunction remains in effect or is lifted pending trial.

The next status hearing is set for Oct. 17.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.