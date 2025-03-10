Dallas ISD offering free meals for children during spring break

Some North Texas schools are closed for spring break this week, but Dallas ISD is still offering meal services for students.

During the school district's spring break, March 10-14, children can get two days' worth of breakfast and lunch meals to take home for free.

Dallas ISD said all children ages 1-18 and children with disabilities up to age 21 are eligible for the meals.

The meals are designed to be heated and served at their convenience, DISD said. Children must be present during meal pickups.

Meals will be available from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at several different campuses while supplies last.

Dallas ISD pop-up meal locations

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Everette L. DeGolyer Elementary School – 3453 Flair Dr. Dallas, TX 75229

Dr. L. G. Pinkston Sr. High School – 2815 Bickers St. Dallas, TX 75212

Justin F. Kimball High School – 3606 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75233

J. L. Long Middle School – 6116 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

H. Grady Spruce High School – 9733 Old Seagoville Rd, Dallas, TX 75217

Sam Tasby Middle School – 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Billy Earl Dade Middle School – 2727 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas, TX 75215

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation – 525 Bonnie View Road, Dallas, TX 75203

Francisco "Pancho" Medrano Junior High – 9815 Brockbank Drive, Dallas, TX 75220

Moisés E. Molina High School – 2355 Duncanville Road, Dallas, TX 75211

South Oak Cliff High School – 3601 South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216