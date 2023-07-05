Dallas investigators seek help identifying deceased woman found 3 years ago

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Her body was found three years ago in southeastern Dallas off Pemberton Hill Road. Now the Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman discovered deceased on August 18, 2020.

Do you recognize this woman? Please call the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select OPTION #1. Refer to the Unexplained Death documented on case #146095-2020 when speaking to an operator. Dallas Police Department

The woman, described by police as Black, between the ages of 20 and 27, 5-foot-1-inch tall, also had her toes painted a metallic teal green color.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office completed a facial reconstruction and have released an image of her face in hopes of narrowing their search for anyone who recognizes her.

