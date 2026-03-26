Dallas TSA officers headed to Houston as DHS shutdown continues, AFGE union leader confirms

Transportation Security Administration officers based at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport are now being sent to Houston to help with operations as impacts continue to be felt at airports across the country from the DHS shutdown, a federal union leader said.

CBS News Texas was able to confirm the information on Thursday from Johnny Jones, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees' Local 100 chapter, which represents TSA officers. It wasn't immediately clear which Houston airport the officers will be sent to, or if officers from Dallas Love Field would also be sent.

The news that DFW officers would be sent to Houston comes as agents face issues without pay, and as some agents across the U.S. have resigned. Jones, who is also a TSA officer, previously told CBS News Texas the DHS shutdown has left workers facing a financial crunch.

"They missed their paycheck this weekend. It was a big fat zero in a bank account," he said. "And two weeks before that, most officers received anywhere between 25 and zero percent."

TSA officers, or TSOs, according to salary updates on TSA Career, start with a base salary range from $34,454 to $55,486.

Since 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 14, the distribution of that salary has been in jeopardy because Republicans and Democrats cannot agree on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Money going to ICE is either an issue of reform or a non-starter, depending on which side is chosen.

Proposed legislation, the Shutdown Fairness Act, from Republican Senator Ron Johnson, to pay essential workers during government shutdowns, supposedly had bipartisan support. It was introduced on Oct.15, 2025. Eight days later, the effort failed by a 54-45 vote in the Senate. Reconsideration on Nov 7.

While President Trump said Monday he'd send ICE agents to airports across the country that have faced long security lines, those agents have not been sent to DFW or Love Field as of publication. They have, however, been sent to both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport in Houston.

ICE wouldn't comment on the role its agents are playing at airports, but in a video recorded by news photographers, ICE agents weren't screening passengers.