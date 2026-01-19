Watch CBS News
2 people transported to hospital after suffering injuries in Dallas house fire, officials say

By
Briauna Brown
Two people were transported to the hospital early Monday following a house fire in Dallas, officials confirmed.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 2:55 a.m., firefighters responded to the reported blaze at a home in the 1100 block of E. 10th Street. When they arrived at the one-story structure, firefighters saw heavy fire.

Firefighters said two people were already outside the home and both were taken to the hospital with "undisclosed injuries," the news release stated.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

DFR said it took about an hour before the fire was extinguished. The cause is under investigation. 

