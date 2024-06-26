Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center expansion project underway in Dallas

DALLAS – Political and community leaders in Dallas broke ground Wednesday morning on the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. It was the first step in a $3.7 billion plan to expand the convention center and redevelop that area of Downtown Dallas.

The project's namesake, former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson, told the crowd Wednesday she is excited about its potential impact on the city.

"Mostly, I want it for the families who do live here to feel like there is a place they can go together, go to concerts, go to restaurants, that it is a gathering place for all of our city to enjoy and love as I do," said Hutchinson.

The goal is to start hosting events at the convention center in 2029.

The project, which goes beyond the convention center, will include pedestrian-friendly streets, more than twice the meeting space as the current convention center and a deck park similar to Klyde Warren Park.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that connection within the city begins with transformative projects like this one at the convention center.

"The revitalization of this convention center is precisely what this corner of Downton Dallas needs," Johnson said. "We will see new residential and retail development."

Project construction is expected to run through 2028.