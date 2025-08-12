Surveillance video leads to arrest of suspect in hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old man in Dallas

Two weeks after 23-year-old Texas Tech graduate Seth Rains was killed in a Dallas hit-and-run, police have arrested a suspect.

Jose Hernandez De Leon, 31, was taken into custody and charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony. Investigators believe De Leon lied to cover up his role in the crash.

For Rains' parents, Cyndi and Clint Rains, the call from detectives brought a measure of relief after nearly two weeks of waiting.

"They have arrested the person that has taken my son's life," Clint Rains said. "After the last 12 days that we have had, it gives us a lot of peace knowing that justice will be served in this case for our son," he said.

The crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. on July 27 in the Dallas Design District. Police said Rains was walking home with friends after a concert when a driver sped through a crosswalk at Market Center and Turtle Creek boulevards, hitting him before fleeing the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video helped investigators track the license plate of the Lexus De Leon was driving.

Jose Hernandez De Leon, 31, was taken into custody and charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony. Dallas Police Department

Records show that 42 minutes after the crash, De Leon called 911 to report the vehicle stolen from a club near the scene. Detectives looked into the claim, only to find surveillance footage showing De Leon driving the car before and after the crash, contradicting his claim.

"This driver was careless. He needs to be accountable for his actions," Clint Rains said. "That happened today, and we're very happy about that."

Seth Rains, a graduate of Summit High School in Mansfield and Texas Tech University, had recently started a new job in Austin. His family said they are leaning on faith, memories and the support of friends and neighbors to cope with the loss.

"Our friends and family have just loved on us for 12 days," Cyndi Rains said. "In a terrible situation, it has made it so much more comfortable for us to mourn."

While the arrest brings them some peace, the Rains family said nothing can replace the light their son brought to their lives.