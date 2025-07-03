Dallas fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

A Dallas man has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list after failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a violation for which he has been sought since January, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Martin Deanda, 43, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Anderson County in 2023. He was previously convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery in 2012 and received 10-year concurrent sentences, DPS said.

Extensive criminal history

Deanda's criminal record includes charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, battery resulting in bodily injury, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evading arrest or detention, according to DPS.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with tattoos on his chest and both arms. He may also wear glasses.

Reward offered for information

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Deanda's arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), through the DPS website, or via Facebook by clicking the "Submit a Tip" link under the "About" section.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.