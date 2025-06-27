Klyde Warren Park set for big Fourth of July celebration in Dallas

Dallas gears up for big Independence Day bash at Klyde Warren Park

Dallas gears up for big Independence Day bash at Klyde Warren Park

Dallas gears up for big Independence Day bash at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas will transform into a patriotic playground Saturday night for the city's annual Independence Day celebration. The free event promises live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and a fireworks show that organizers say will be one of their best yet.

Music, food and family fun

"There will be live music, a DJ and lots of activities and food," said Julie Nalley with the Emerald City All-Stars, one of the night's performers. "It's really something the whole family can enjoy."

Fireworks from the rooftop

The main event is a 10-minute fireworks display, launched for the first time directly from the roof of the park's music pavilion.

"It's going to be unobstructed and right in everyone's face," Nalley said.

A show built to impress

Crews have been preparing for weeks.

"It will be very immersive. It's all choreographed to a soundtrack with a loud finale. It's going to be a good show," said Travis Kuykendall with Illumination Fireworks.

Thousands are expected to attend what has historically been one of Klyde Warren Park's most popular events.

Hot weather precautions

With temperatures expected in the mid-90s, organizers are urging attendees to come prepared.

"Bring the neck fans, tons of water and definitely find some shade if you start feeling uneasy," Nalley said.

When and where to watch

The festivities kick off at 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:20 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, CBS News Texas will stream the event live at 9 p.m. on CBSNewsTexas.com.