Dallas Foundation grants boost animal welfare, support victims of domestic violence and the arts in North Texas

The Dallas Foundation, dedicated to helping local nonprofits succeed, recently gave more than $600,000 in grants to over a dozen Dallas nonprofits. That money is instrumental for organizations that support domestic violence victims, the arts and... really cute kittens and puppies.

"Last year, we had over 10,000 spay and neuter surgeries. We had 8,000 wellness visits, and we distributed over 191,000 pounds of free food so that people can keep their pets in their home," said Chris Luna, the president and CEO of SPCA of Texas.

If you're a pet owner, you know 191,000 pounds of puppy chow and kitty food isn't cheap.

The SPCA of Texas knows that all too well. But Luna knows that keeping pups like Lionel and Ritchie healthy is more than just keeping them well fed.

"The vaccines, the spay and neuter surgery, the wellness visits, those all cost money. And if the fee that somebody pays is a barrier to that treatment, then that's a problem," said Luna.

That's where the Dallas Foundation comes in.

"The Dallas Foundation recently awarded $628,000 in our 2025 spring cycle to 14 non-profits in the areas of animal welfare, domestic violence and arts and culture," said Vickie Allen, the Chief Impact Officer with the Dallas Foundation.

SPCA of Texas received $175,000. That money will go a long way in making sure dogs like Tommy and Dill have everything they need to stay healthy and ready to go to loving homes.

"This donation from the Dallas Foundation is a game changer. It will allow us to continue to serve more and more animals in North Texas," said Luna.

"To be able to support this organization is not only a gift that we are so proud of, but it's also an honor to support the SPCA for what they do for animals in this community," said Allen.

Now, that money will go towards making sure kitties like Karson aren't just well nourished and taken care of while they're staying in the shelter but also get to their forever home.

"It's a physical manifestation of our work to see that baby go to their forever home and we're just so excited," said Luna.