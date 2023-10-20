Highs in the 90s this weekend ahead of cooldown, rain chances next week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Hotter weather is expected today through your weekend, before a big pattern change next week brings rain and storms to North Texas.

Today, prepare yourself for the heat. High temperatures will be near 90 under sunny skies.

We're expecting great weather for Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. Temperatures are forecast around 90 with plenty of sunshine.

Also, we're expecting great weather for high school football games this evening. Temperatures will start the evening in the 80s under mostly clear skies.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

On Saturday, even hotter weather is in the forecast. Highs will be in the low 90s. We'll see partly sunny skies due in part to cloud cover from Hurricane Norma in the Eastern Pacific. No rain is expected here in North Texas.

For Sunday, we'll continue to see clouds over the sunshine, but no rain is in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Then, next week, a big pattern change will bring a dose of showers and storms to your First Alert Forecast.

In fact, an upper-level low will track from our southwest, allowing us to tap into some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This weather setup will give us more moisture to work with and for showers and storms to develop. No day will be a complete washout.

Rain chances are around 30-40% Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are slightly higher by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front crosses the region., and storms are possible.