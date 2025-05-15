Warm weather continues for North Texas with storm chances on the way

Severe storm chances return to North Texas for the weekend

Severe storm chances return to North Texas for the weekend

Severe storm chances return to North Texas for the weekend

Thursday morning started out pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, and temperatures top out near 90 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but there is only a 10% chance.

On Friday, for Bike To Work Day, cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s will greet anyone out before sunrise. But it will be a hotter afternoon, with temperatures rising to the lower 90s.

An isolated storm is also possible late Friday afternoon into the evening hours, mainly east of I-35.

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the threat of severe storms in the afternoon.

The storms would develop along a dryline to the west and then head east through North Texas. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

The unsettled and hot weather pattern continues into the start of next week; Sunday and Monday both have the potential for severe storms.