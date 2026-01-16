Coldest air of the winter so far approaching North Texas behind cold front

A cold front will move through North Texas on Friday, bringing the coldest air of the winter this weekend.

With the front comes strong winds; a wind advisory is in effect west of the Metroplex, where gusts may reach 40 mph. Because of the winds and how dry it has been, there is also an elevated risk for fire danger west of I-35.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s, but with the wind it will feel much cooler.

Saturday will be chilly, with highs only reaching the 40s and plenty of cloud cover. A few flurries may be along the Red River. Feels-like temperatures on Saturday, with the lack of sunshine and breezy winds, will be in the 30s.

Sunday morning we bring the coldest temperature of the season so far. The morning low will be in the 20s and feels-like temperatures in the teens, but the afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.

The weather stays mostly quiet into next week. A cold front will move through Sunday into Monday, dropping highs into the lower 50s to start the week. Tuesday morning will be below freezing, with seasonable with highs in the low 50s. Small rain chances return on Wednesday with warmer highs in the low 60s.