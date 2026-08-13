North Texas faces extreme fire danger as a heat advisory remains in effect

Dallas-Fort Worth is off to a warm start Thursday morning with temperatures in the 80s. A Heat Advisory is in effect, along with an extreme fire danger risk for most of our viewing area.

Feels-like temperatures reach 106° by Thursday afternoon, with actual temperatures between 100 and 102 °.

The extreme fire danger category is the highest DFW can reach due to winds gusting 30-35 mph, combined with how dry it has been and low humidity. The increased fire danger will continue but lessen as Friday and Saturday approach.

In terms of the forecast, there are no changes in sight. North Texas will continue to stay hot and dry into this weekend, with even hotter temperatures on the way next week.