Expect temps in the 80s, small chance of rain across North Texas this weekend

Temps in the 80s, high winds and fire threat heads west for DFW this weekend

Another warmer than average day is expected for North Texas. An abundance of sunshine combined with a southerly wind will allow highs to climb into the 80s Saturday, sitting 10 to 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of the year.

It will be a windy afternoon and evening with winds coming from the south at 5-10 mph. Winds will increase in the afternoon to 10-20 mph, even gusting up to 35 mph. Winds will stay breezy through the overnight into the day on Sunday.

Conditions are dry, temperatures are warm, and it is windy. All of these environmental factors will contribute to high fire danger to the west of I-35.

Conditions will stay on the drier side of the isle Sunday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing cloud cover and a few spotty afternoon showers.

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but there risk of severe weather across the southern and eastern counties on Sunday. Cities in the marginal and slight risk have the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

As for the DFW Metroplex, the chance of rainfall increases this next week. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the unsettled weather pattern!