Hot seasonable Sunday on tap for North Texas, with temperatures expected in the 100s this week

Prepare for more dry, hot and sunny conditions as temperatures rise to triple-digits in DFW

Another hot yet seasonable July day is on tap.

Expect partly cloudy skies with the high temperature reaching the mid-90s and winds from the south gusting up to 20 mph.

There is still a moderate amount of moisture in the atmosphere, causing the feel-like temperatures to climb into the triple-digits. However, the dew points will be lower than Saturday, so heat index values won't reach the heat advisory criteria.

Daytime heating will allow for a few pop-up showers during the late afternoon and evening. The potential for a 10 to 20% chance of rain will encompass cities to the south of I-20 and east of I-35.

Most of North Texas will be dry.

Monday, the heat dome begins to build across the Central United States. A ridge of high pressure will gradually dominate the weather pattern this next week. Compressional heating from the sinking, dry air will clear the skies and increase temperatures.

It has been 338 days since DFW Airport recorded a triple-digit day. The streak looks to end this week.

By next weekend, the ridge weakens, bringing temperatures down a few degrees and increasing the rain chances.