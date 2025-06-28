Mostly sunny skies, temperatures to hit mid-90s across North Texas this weekend

Happy Saturday! The highs will top out in the mid-90s, wind will arrive from the south around 10 to 15 mph, and mostly sunny skies are in the forecast.

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but a few spotty showers will be possible along the Red River Valley Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night, a few clouds linger, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the Independence Day Celebration at Klyde Warren Park. If you're planning to attend the event, be sure to dress for the heat and stay hydrated.

Sunday will likely take the title of the hottest day of the year so far, reaching 96 degrees!

Starting next week, a front will move across the Red River and stall Monday through Wednesday. This will bring another chance of rain to North Texas. However, by the end of the week, a ridge of high-pressure builds, allowing for the skies to clear and temperatures to climb.

Highs on the Fourth of July will be in the mid-90s with a few clouds in the sky, great fireworks watching weather!