Temperatures across North Texas to fluctuate between 80s and high 90s this week

By Brittany Rainey

The workweek is off to a dry and sunny start with temperatures in the 70s.

Plan for another hot summer afternoon as highs climb into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slide through the area tomorrow, bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures.

There will be a large temperature gradient on Tuesday afternoon, with areas along the Red River topping out near 80.

While south of I-20 heats into the 90s ahead of the front. 

After a brief cooldown on Tuesday, temperatures steadily rise back to the upper 90s by Thursday afternoon.

The next front returns cooler air along with scattered showers and storms Friday into the weekend.

