North Texas heats up this week, bringing record temps in the 90s and 100s

Happy Monday! It will be a gorgeous but warm day.

As the upper-level low pressure to the east moves further east, a ridge of high pressure will build into the Southern Plains, and that will start to bake North Texas mid-week.

The upper-level low that brought the rain to North Texas last week has been slow to move. Monday morning, the low axis is centered over Arkansas and Mississippi.

This low-pressure system shifts east through Monday and opens the door for a ridge of high pressure to build over the Southern Plains Tuesday into Wednesday.

This high-pressure ridge brings the first heat wave of the season, so to speak, as high temperatures warm to the mid-90s Tuesday and to near 100° Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the dangerous heat. This will be the first time this year for this kind of heat, and the first time this year it could reach 100°.

The ridge that bakes North Texas this mid-week shifts east toward the end of the week as an area of low pressure develops over the Rockies. A weak surface cold front will slide through North Texas on Thursday, dropping temperatures to the low 90s.

Then, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching a pattern of the dryline progression each day into the weekend.

Right now, there is a chance of showers and storms popping up each day, Friday through Sunday.